Air Quality Action Day Declared for Northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service is urging residents to be cautious as an air quality action day has been enacted for parts of northwest Indiana on Memorial Day.

According to the alert, Lake and Porter counties will potentially see elevated ozone levels in the coming hours, with the action day taking effect at midnight Monday and lasting through midnight Tuesday.

Ozone levels will likely be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups during that time, according to forecasters.

According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, an air quality action day is declared when ground-level ozone pollution builds to unhealthy levels.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Residents sensitive to changes in air quality are urged to take precaution, including limiting physical exertion outdoors.

Other residents are urged to carpool, walk or use public transit when possible, and avoid excess idling in their vehicles. Residents can also postpone doing lawn work with gasoline-powered machines.

Residents can also turn their thermostats up to help minimize the usage of air conditioning.

More information can be found on IDEM’s website.