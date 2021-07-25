Air Pollution Action Day Declared for Chicago Metropolitan Area

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an air pollution action day will be declared for the metropolitan Chicago area on Monday, with elevated particulate and ozone levels that could impact older residents and those with pulmonary or respiratory issues.

In northwest Indiana, an air quality alert is in effect until midnight for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to the National Weather Service.

In Illinois, an air pollution action day will be declared on Monday for the greater Chicago metropolitan area. According to NWS, the alert was issued due to forecasts of elevated ozone and airborne particulate levels. Those elevated levels could potentially impact sensitive groups, including the elderly and younger residents, as well as those with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Those residents are urged to limit prolonged outdoor activity Monday.

Other residents are urged to use car pools or public transportation if possible, along with combining or reducing errands to limit the number of “cold starts” for your vehicle. At home, residents are urged to conserve electricity and to limit the use of cleaning products when there are large amounts of airborne particles or elevated ozone levels in the air.

The Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana have been coping with high temperatures in recent days, meaning that air conditioning use has continued to increase. A high-pressure dome over the region is serving to help stifle air flow, meaning that the airborne particulates and elevated levels of ozone have nowhere to go.

In addition, smoke from wildfires in the western United States has also settled over the region, causing hazy conditions and poor air quality in recent days.

The warm, dry conditions are expected to continue through most of the work week, with a cold front arriving in the area on Thursday.