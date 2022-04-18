After Wintry Weather Exits, Dramatic Warm-Up Expected to Arrive in Coming Days

The average temperature for April 18 in Chicago is 60 degrees, and while the city won’t hit that mark the next two days, there is a dramatic warm-up on the horizon that will make things feel a lot more like spring in northern Illinois.

Before that warm-up arrives, the Chicago area will have to deal with one more burst of precipitation, coming in the form of graupel or snow. Brief reductions in visibility are possible, according to the National Weather Service, and heavy rates of precipitation could briefly occur.

After that system finally moves its way out, highs will likely climb into the upper-40s and low-50s across the region on Tuesday, with dry conditions expected.

Wednesday will likely see the return of a chance of showers, but warmer temperatures will come as part of the deal, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Cooler readings are expected along Lake Michigan.

Thursday is when the real warming trend will get underway. Temperatures could approach and exceed 70 degrees throughout the area, with dry conditions expected as spring-like conditions finally return to the region.

Friday will see slightly cooler temps, along with a chance of rain, but warmer air will arrive behind that front, pumping temperatures up into the upper-70s for the start of the weekend on Saturday.

Sunday will see a chance of rain in the forecast, with highs still reaching to nearly 70 degrees.