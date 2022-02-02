After Storm Dumps More Than 10 Inches of Snow on Parts of Chicago Area, Round 2 is Next

Wednesday morning's heavy snow is expected to taper heading into the afternoon hours, but don't be fooled because another round of snow is just hours away for many in the Chicago area.

Winter storm warnings continue for several counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday, following a morning that saw as much as 10 inches of snow in some Chicago suburbs.

For some counties, particularly south and in northwest Indiana, however, the warnings will linger through Thursday as several additional inches of snow could still fall.

The worst of the two storms was expected Wednesday morning, as snowfall rates of more than an inch per hour were reported, but another round moves in Wednesday night and is expected to continue through Thursday, following a similar path to the first round.

An additional 2 to 5 inches possible in some locations, particularly south and east of Chicago.

Forecast models suggest that the snow will rev back up after midnight in Kankakee County and northwest Indiana, but the exact tracking on the secondary portion of the system is still unclear.

There is a possibility that the snow track could continue drifting to the southeast, meaning lower accumulations on the back half of the storm.

Two distinct areas will likely get snow with the second round of snow: cities and towns well south and east of Chicago and areas in the path of lake-effect snow coming off of Lake Michigan.

Updated #Chicago area #snow total map for this week. Highlights include:



*Parts of Chicago that DO get lake-effect snow tonight & THU. could see up to 12" total snow.

*Widespread 12"+ totals in NW Indiana.

Kankakee County in Illinois and Lake, LaPorte, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana remain under a winter storm warning through 6 p.m. Thursday.

For people not in these two locations, little, if any, additional snow is likely.