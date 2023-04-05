After Several Rounds of Severe Weather, What's Next in the Forecast for the Chicago Area?

Following tornadoes last week, the Chicago are spent much of this week on guard for more potential tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

The most recent round struck early Wednesday morning as storms powered through the region, sparking ground stops at Chicago airports, tornado warnings for some, flood warnings and more.

While the threat for some dangerous conditions isn't over just yet, many are starting to brace for what's to come.

The answer?

Relief.

Following Wednesday's storms, drier, but cooler conditions are expected to move in, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m., with wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour possible, ushering in a much calmer end to the week.

Things look to dry up for the remainder of Wednesday as temperatures drop into the 50s throughout the day. But low temperatures could reach into the 30s by Thursday morning, marking a nearly 40-degree temperature drop within 24 hours.

On a brighter note, Thursday looks to be sunny and mild, with highs in the mid-50s and temperatures continuing to gradually warm heading into the weekend.

A dry pattern will continue in the days ahead as more spring-like conditions are expected.

By Easter Sunday, highs will sit in the 60s and possibly even low-70s, where they look to stay for the start of the work week.

Early predictions indicate next week is expected be sunny, with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees for several days.