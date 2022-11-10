After Record-Setting Warmth, the Chicago Area is Headed for a Frigid Friday

Chicago-area residents were encouraged by weather forecasters to enjoy the record-setting warmth that arrived in the area Thursday, and that’s because the mercury is about to plummet and to say cold for the foreseeable future.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Chicago set a new record on Thursday by hitting a high of 76 degrees, but that will soon be a distant memory if the extended forecast is to be believed.

The frigid festivities will get underway just after midnight Friday as a cold front begins to move across the Chicago area. In fact, highs will be observed right at midnight, with readings in the low-60s in Chicago and in the upper-50s in the western and southern suburbs.

Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly, falling into the mid-30s in areas around Rockford and DeKalb and into the low-to-mid 40s across the rest of the area by the time the sun comes up Friday.

Readings will continue to drop throughout the day, with lows expected to drop to near-freezing by the time the sun sets Friday.

Saturday, highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 30s, but the added wrinkle will be the presence of some moisture in the atmosphere, which could lead to widely-scattered pockets of mixed precipitation, according to forecast models.

That disturbance will move its way out by Saturday night, and it appears that highs will stay in the upper-30s and low-40s through the start of the new work week.

By Tuesday, another disturbance is expected to draw moisture up into the area, with snow and some mixed precipitation possible across the region.

High temperatures are not expected to get out of the upper-30s to low-40s for quite a while, through at least next weekend according to extended forecast models.

