After First Measurable Snowfall, Chicago Could See More Snow, Chilly Temps This Weekend

The Chicago area saw its first measurable snowfall of the season on Tuesday, but there could be more snow in the forecast, along with dramatically cooler temperatures coming to ring in the new year.

Before the area gets to that, mostly cloudy skies are expected late Tuesday and into Wednesday, with mostly dry conditions expected. High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-30s on Wednesday, but some big changes are coming in the forecast.

On Wednesday evening, more snow showers are possible in the Chicago area, possibly bringing more accumulations to the region after several locations saw two or more inches of snow on Tuesday.

After that weather system moves out, Thursday and Friday are expected to remain dry, with seasonable temperatures in the 30s on both days, according to forecast models.

The next significant weather event is expected to arrive New Year’s Day, with several inches of snow possible as another system makes its way into the Chicago area.

After that, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically, with highs in the low-to-mid 20s on Sunday.