After cool Sunday, warmer temps and rain will return to Chicago's forecast

Sunday is going to be a prototypical autumn day in the Chicago area, and while warmer temperatures are ultimately in the forecast, so are more chances for rain.

According to forecast models, Sunday will get off to a chilly start in the Chicago area, with winds dying down and temperatures slightly below their seasonal averages.

High temperatures are expected to settle in the mid-50s, with plenty of sunshine across the region.

Temperatures will likely drop into the upper-30s and low-40s across the area overnight into Monday, with patchy frost possible in some rural locations, but the highs Monday will rebound nicely, rising into the low-60s, according to forecast models.

A chance of showers will exist, especially in the afternoon and evening, and winds will slowly begin to build out of the south as the promised warm-up arrives.

Tuesday will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but there will be breaks in the rain too, with partly sunny skies expected. Highs Tuesday will likely rise well above their seasonal average, topping out in the low-to-mid 70s.

Chances of rain will become more widespread into Wednesday, but highs will once again be in the 70s as the area hits midweek.

Thursday could see highs once again near 70 degrees, but slowly the warmth will begin to recede as a cold front approaches, bringing with it even more rain and a shift in the winds.

By the weekend, highs will drop down into the low-to-mid 50s, and as Halloween week begins, the area could even see highs in the mid-40s, with clear conditions.

