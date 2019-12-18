After Bitter Blast Comes Unseasonably Mild Temps

After a bitter cold day, things are about to change drastically in the Chicago area.

Wednesday started off with single digit wind chills as highs rose only to the low-20s during the day, but a warm front will move in Thursday, marking the start of a big change.

Highs Thursday will rise into the mid- to upper-30s before reaching into the low-40s by Friday. Things will continue to warm heading into the weekend, reaching into the mid-40s Saturday and upper-40s by Sunday.

As the holiday week kicks off Monday, temperatures will reach to near 50 degrees.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to stay unusually warm, according to early predictions.

The good news is, conditions appear to stay dry through the weekend.

