Active Weather Pattern Could Bring Storms and Cooler Temps to Chicago Area

The Chicago area has been enjoying a pleasant taste of spring in recent days, but things are about to get a lot more active, with chances for showers, thunderstorms and severe weather all popping into the forecast to close out the work week.

According to current forecast models, the fun will likely start late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, with a chance of showers and perhaps thunderstorms developing throughout the region.

Temperatures are expected to be quite a bit cooler on Wednesday as a result, with the city of Chicago seeing highs in the 60s and other portions of the Chicago area seeing highs struggling to reach 70 degrees.

Things should be a bit drier and certainly warmer on Thursday, with highs rising back into the 80s across the area ahead of a slow-moving cold front. That front could spawn some overnight showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and into Friday morning, but the main event isn’t expected to arrive until Friday evening.

It is then that the Chicago area could potentially see the threat of severe weather developing, although the specific threats posed by that system are still being worked out by forecast models.

Regardless, showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the area Friday evening, and then the front is expected to stall out over Illinois, leaving rain in the forecast through at least Saturday.

Saturday could also potentially see significantly cooler temperatures, with highs struggling to reach 60 in the city and only rising into the 60s elsewhere.

That cooler weather pattern could continue through the start of the following week, with below-average temperatures currently in the forecast.