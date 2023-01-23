Accumulating snow is expected in the Chicago area, but just how much you'll see will depend largely on where you live.

There will be several chances for snow this week, but the biggest event is expected to arrive Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Snow will begin developing late Tuesday before spreading across much of the area by Wednesday morning.

Several chances for snow this week. Starting Tuesday night through Wednesday. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/vARTChDeVn — Alicia Roman (@AliciaRomanNBC) January 23, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Accumulations are likely area-wide with the upcoming snow event, but areas south and east of Chicago will likely see the highest amounts.

Early predictions indicate northern Chicago suburbs will see 1 to 3 inches of snow, while southern suburbs and northwest Indiana could see between 2 and 4 inches in accumulation.

The National Weather Service urged drivers to use caution Wednesday as slippery travel is expected, particularly during the morning commute.

Snow will develop late Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday. Accumulating snow is likely area-wide with the highest totals anticipated south of the Kankakee River. Expect slippery travel during the Wednesday morning commute. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/fhlBnAWYGX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 23, 2023

Snow showers are again possible both Thursday and Friday, though those systems aren't expected to bring much when it comes to additional accumulations.

Check back with the NBC 5 Storm Team as this forecasts develops.