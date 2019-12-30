Chicago Weather

Accumulating Snow Possible by Tuesday Morning

High temperatures Monday are expected to fall as the day continues, bringing the threat for accumulating snowfall

After several days of above-average temperatures, the Chicago area could end the year on a more wintry note.

In addition to the rain and flurries forecast during the Monday morning commute, a round of potentially accumulating snow is expected overnight and into Tuesday morning.

High temperatures Monday are expected to fall as the day continues, as another round of moisture moves in. Most areas will likely see around an inch of snow, but parts of the far northwestern suburbs could see two or more inches.

After the snow clears out of the area Tuesday, temperatures will remain on the chilly side as the new year will be rung in with low temperatures in the 20s.

New Year's Day temperatures return to near 40 degrees, where they will remain for the end of the work week.

