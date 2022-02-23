Chicago Forecast

Accumulating Snow in Store for Chicago Area to End Wild Weather Week

Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible, with some locations along Lake Michigan possibly seeing even more

Parts of the Chicago area could see accumulating snow to end a wild weather week that has already seen thunderstorms, hail and ice in a battle of spring and winter.

Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible, with some locations along Lake Michigan possibly seeing even more, from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Snow is expected to develop Thursday afternoon and early evening, spreading across the area and continuing into the overnight hours.

The system is expected to make for difficult travel conditions as roads become slick for the afternoon and evening commutes Thursday. Challenges could also continue into Friday morning.

Friday could see even more snow, with lake-effect snow carrying down from the north and potentially adding in a bit more accumulation in some spots near the shoreline.

The snow comes as temperatures drop across the area, with highs in the 20s both Wednesday and Thursday.

By Saturday things will dry out and begin to warm up, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s possible by the end of the weekend.

