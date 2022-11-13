Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area

The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long.

Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.

Snow showers are expected to become widespread across the area during the morning commute Tuesday, and chances of snow will continue over a period of several days. While accumulating snow showers will be most likely in the morning Tuesday, the chance of snow won't go away in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

At least in the early portion of the weather event, areas along Lake Michigan could see some rain because of warmer water temperatures. Mixed precipitation is also possible at times because of the temperatures, which are expected to be slightly above freezing.

Those conditions are expected to persist through at least Thursday, with minor accumulations expected by the time all is said and done. Areas to the north and west of Chicago could see 1-to-2 inches of snow, with a few locally-heavier totals possible, and areas to the south of the city will likely see an inch of snow before all is said and done.

The other big change that looms in the forecast is the downshift in temperatures, which have already been below normal. That will become even more pronounced as the week moves along, with highs expected to only reach into the mid-20s by Friday. Low temperatures heading into next weekend will be in the teens, according to extended forecasts.

