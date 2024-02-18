Above-average temperatures return to Chicago, but how long will they last?

After two days of below-average temperatures, the Chicago area is set for another warm-up in coming days, with readings rising into the 40s for the foreseeable future.

According to forecast models, high temperatures should climb quickly on Sunday, rising into the low-40s across the area.

What’s more, winds will begin to ease by the early afternoon, paving the way for a pleasant afternoon after two consecutive days of breezy and cool conditions in the region.

Temperatures won’t stop climbing after Sunday, either. In fact, readings are expected to climb back into the 50s by Tuesday, with temps in the mid-to-upper 50s by Wednesday.

There is a chance of a scattered shower on Wednesday as well, but precipitation chances appear limited in the coming week, though clouds will start to build back in on Thursday and Friday. That will cause temperatures to dip, first into the upper-40s on Thursday and then into the upper-30s and low-40s by Friday.

After that, the readings are expected to once again climb, approaching 50 degrees by next Sunday.

The fluctuation in temperatures could push Chicago back toward a record for the warmest February ever, with the average temperature of 39 degrees back in 1882 serving as the benchmark in that category, according to NWS data.

