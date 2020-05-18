Chicago Weather

About 40 People Rescued from Homes in Lyons Due to Flooding

Authorities said dozens of people were evacuated from their homes via rescue boats in suburban Lyons Sunday night as heavy rainfall brought flooding to the area.

Lyons Fire Chief Gordon Nord said Monday that crews evacuated about 40 people total and their pets from homes in the western suburb.

The water level was higher than chest deep on some streets, Nord said, noting that the current was moving as the water flooded into the area from nearby Salt Creek. He added that it was a dangerous situation and advised against wading through the water.

Nord estimated it would be a few days before the water recedes enough to allow people back inside their homes. He said not everyone in the areas most impacted left their homes, but added that those who chose to stay can now only leave if it's an emergency. In that case, crews would bring rescue boats back to the area to assist in the evacuation.

Thunderstorms rolled through the area beginning during the day on Sunday, with heavy downpours and damaging winds.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued Sunday evening for parts of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

In Illinois, the warning was in effect for Lake, Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Cook counties. The flash flood warnings were in effect until 10:15 p.m. Sunday, but heavy rain continued through the night.

The National Weather Service warned that flooded rivers and streams could continue to rise even after the rain moves out of the area.

