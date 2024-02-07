High temperatures in the Chicago area are going to be on a steady climb in coming days, but when could the city threaten records in that category?

While readings will be right around 50 degrees on Wednesday, the temperatures will continue to rise on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, according to forecast models.

Here’s what that means in terms of potential records.

Wednesday

The high temperature in Chicago is forecasted to be 49 degrees on Wednesday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

That mark would fall well short of the record of 59 degrees, which was set back in 1925, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday

Temperatures will be quite a bit warmer on Thursday, with a forecasted high of 55 degrees according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

While that would threaten records on many days in early February, it would fall short of the record for Feb. 8 specifically. That mark of 62 degrees, the earliest 60-degree reading on record in Chicago, was also set in 1925.

Friday

This will be the key day in the city if we want to threaten a record, and it also happens to be the longest-standing temperature mark of the bunch.

According to forecast models, the high temperature in Chicago could settle in at 56 degrees. That would match the warmest temperature on record for Feb. 9, which was set all the way back in 1886, according to NWS data.

For those curious, the earliest 70-degree day on record in Chicago occurred on Feb. 11, 1999, but we won’t be anywhere near that record, as temps are expected to hover around 40 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.