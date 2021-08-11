80K Still Without Power After Storms Pummel Chicago Area, ComEd Says

More than 80,000 ComEd customers were still without power Wednesday morning after storms pummeled northern Illinois with ferocious winds reaching 60 miles per hour in some locations.

ComEd said on its website that it had deployed more than 700 crews to work around the clock to restore power. The utility said that based on the "history of similar storms of this size," it expects that 80% of outages will be restored by 11 p.m. Wednesday while the remaining outages are likely to be restored by 3 p.m. Friday.

The utility announced Tuesday that it was opening its Emergency Operations Center and was positioning equipment and additional crews to combat power outages as the storms approached the area.

Customers are urged to call 1-800-EDISON1 if they see a downed power line, and to never approach downed power lines.

Customers can also text the word OUT to 26633 to report outages and to receive updates on when power will potentially be restored. Customers can also follow the company on Twitter @ComEd, or on Facebook for more information.