60 Degrees Could Be in Store for Chicago Area Next Week

Tuesday morning marked the coldest morning the Chicago area will see for at least 10 days, possibly more

There's a 60-degree day in sight for Chicago as temperatures continue to warm following a particularly cold and snowy February.

And the good news doesn't stop there. Tuesday morning marked the coldest morning the Chicago area will see for at least 10 days, possibly more.

The day started off chilly, but temperatures warmed into the 40s heading into a sunny and breezy afternoon.

Lows are expected to drop into the mid-20s and low-30s for Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies and highs ranging from the mid-40s closer to the lakefront to the low-50s well inland.

The lake breeze will continue to keep areas near the lakefront in the chilly mid- to upper-30s through at least Friday, but cool low- to mid-40s are likely inland.

Early next week, a stronger and warmer air advection setup begins, bringing temperatures potentially into the upper-50s and low-60s by Monday. But with the warmth comes the threat for rain and isolated storms, which could arrive late Tuesday.

Check back for the latest forecast developments from the NBC 5 Storm Team.

