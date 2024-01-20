While the Chicago area will still have to deal with below-zero wind chills for a little while longer, there is relief in sight.

Forty-degree temperatures are poised to return next week, bringing an end to the bitter cold that has taken hold across the region.

A mixture of snow and freezing rain will kick off the work week, potentially making for a dicey Monday morning commute, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack. Another round of snow, ice and freezing rain will move in that afternoon and also potentially cause problems for drivers.

While heavy ice accumulations aren't expected, Sack explained that it only takes a small amount to cause slick road conditions.

After that, you'll want to get used to the rain for a little while.

The precipitation will transition to rain come Tuesday as temperatures climb into the mid- to -high 30s.

Showers are possible again on Wednesday, as high temperatures rise slightly and surpass 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday will likely experience the warmest conditions of the week, though rain is likely. High temperatures could climb to 44 degrees.

We'll likely be in the clear when it comes to rain as the weekend nears. While a mixture of clouds and sunshine is expected, conditions may not be as warm as earlier in the week. Highs will likely sit in the mid to upper 30s through Tuesday.