2023 to end with chances of rain and snow, slow temperature drop

The year is coming to an end this weekend, and the Chicago area will likely see at least some inclement weather before saying goodbye to 2023.

That weather remains ongoing on Thursday, with a mix of rain and snow impacting parts of the area. While most of the precipitation has fallen in the form of rain, some areas north and west of Chicago have seen snow at different times during the day.

In fact, Rockford reported 1.5 inches of accumulation on Thursday, with snow still falling in Winnebago County at the time of the report.

That precipitation is expected to continue pushing westward through the evening hours, with a low-pressure system to the south of Illinois pulling the moisture counterclockwise as it remains mostly stationary over the southern part of the Midwest.

Showers will become more scattered in the late evening and into Friday morning, though a few more snowflakes could be possible before all is said and done on Friday.

Temperatures will likely top out in the low-40s on Friday, and some clearing could take place into the afternoon as the low-pressure system finally works its way out of the region.

Behind that system, temperatures are expected to dip, with highs in the mid-to-high 30s forecasted for the coming week and into the new year.

Another weather system is expected to arrive in time for New Year’s Eve however, bringing some rain and even the possibility of some snow showers to the region.

Substantial accumulations aren’t expected, and rain could fall as temperatures warm, but there remains a chance of flurries as midnight approaches on the holiday, according to forecast models. That could lead to some slick spots on area roadways, with motorists urged to use caution as they travel to their Sunday night events.

That precipitation will clear out for the start of the new year, but temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 30s for the time being.

Still, those readings will be above normal for Chicago, as highs in early January tend to settle right around the freezing mark.

For those curious, the lowest average high temperature in Chicago occurs in mid-to-late January, when the average high is right around 31.1 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.