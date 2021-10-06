2021 Chicago Marathon Forecast: An Early Look at What to Expect on Race Day

Chicago runners are no strangers to battling the elements, but what can they expect heading into the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

According to early predictions from NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alicia Roman, Sunday so far looks to be dry and partly sunny to start, with warm temperatures forecast.

At 7 a.m. at the starting line, conditions are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s and dry, but as the day progresses, temperatures will warm.

With both humidity and temperatures rising, runners can expect the warm conditions to be well-above average, rising into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the day, though runners will have the added benefit of being along the lakefront, where cooler temps are typically reported.

A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front passes through, however. This will be something to keep an eye on heading into race weekend.

Check back closer to Sunday as the NBC 5 Storm Team will continue to update developing forecasts.