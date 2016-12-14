20 Tips for Commuting During Winter Weather

Commuting in dangerously cold and snowy weather isn’t easy.

So when the temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall, what can you do to stay safe?

Here are 20 tips from Chicago-area transit agencies for commuting in winter weather:

Chicago Transit Authority

Stay informed on service changes via numerous channels

Sign up for real-time email and text alerts including at transitchicago.com/alerts

CTA makes regular bus and train announcements, listen for them

Follow CTA Twitter account @cta

Use CTA Bus Tracker and Train Tracker to get real-time arrival information

Metra

Email alerts – Customers can sign up to receive service alerts via email for a specific rail line during the times of day that are most important to them. Go to “My Metra” at metrarail.com to create an account.

Track Your Train – Customers can access real-time information about train status and service alerts on Metra’s website. Customers can also follow the real-time location of their train using the Line Map feature.

Twitter – Customers can follow each of Metra’s 11 rail lines for specific information and receive more general information about agency operations on the agency’s main Twitter feed.

Ventra App – Customers can download the app and use the Transit Tracker for information about Metra trains, Pace buses and CTA trains and buses. The free app is available in the App Store or Google Play.

Passenger Services – Customers can call 312-322-6777 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with questions about train schedules and service.

Illinois Tollway