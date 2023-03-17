What Time Do Lane Closures Start on the Kennedy Expressway Monday?

A Kennedy Expressway construction project that will have many commuters experiencing "major delays" for years is scheduled to start Monday, but commuters likely won't experience the traffic impacts right away.

That's because the closures begin at 10 p.m. Monday and the first part of the work will be to simply put "the work zone in place."

"Work initially involves setting up the work zone and gradually reducing the 7.5-mile stretch of the inbound Kennedy down to two through lanes," the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a release. "Crews will put up barriers starting at the Edens junction moving south to Ohio Street. This process is scheduled to take place each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning and is expected to take approximately one week for the work zone to be in place."

Officials have been warning for weeks about the potential for "significant delays" due to the upcoming roadwork, urging drivers to look for alternate routes or forms of transportation.

The closures will impact commuters both inbound and outbound on the expressway through 2025.

"Motorists should expect significant delays and allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT said in a release. "Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Public transportation and traveling during non-peak hours are recommended if possible."

The estimated $150 million project includes "rehabilitating 36 bridge structures and the Reversible Lane Access Control (REVLAC) system, replacing overhead sign-structures, installing new signage and modernized LED lights, pavement patching and structural painting." Hubbard’s Cave, from Grand Avenue to Wayman Street, will also be painted and new LED lighting will be installed, IDOT said.

In all, the work will take place in three stages. Here's what IDOT says to expect:

Stage I – Inbound Kennedy

Two mainline inbound lanes will be closed at a time. To help minimize the impact to traffic the reversible express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction and motorists will not be able to exit the express lanes until Armitage Avenue. Lane shifts and overnight lane closure, along with various ramp closures will be needed to complete the work. Later this summer, painting and the installation of new LED lighting will begin on inbound Hubbard’s Cave, between Ohio and Lake streets. Construction is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations.

Stage II – Reversible Express Lanes

The reversible express lanes will be closed to accommodate rehabilitation of the REVLAC system and bridge structures, along with pavement patching. In addition, mainline lane closures will be needed to accommodate painting and the installation of new LED lighting in both directions of Hubbard’s Cave, between Ohio and Lake streets. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and be completed in fall 2024.

Stage III – Outbound Kennedy

The reversible express lanes will remain open in the outbound direction, while two mainline outbound lanes will be closed at a time. Lane shifts and overnight lane closure, along with various ramp closures will be needed to complete the work. Additionally, new LED lighting installation and painting will be completed on outbound Hubbard’s Cave, between Ohio and Lake streets. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and be completed in late fall 2025.