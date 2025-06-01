Lawmakers scrambled this weekend to undertake a significant overhaul of public transit in the Chicago area, but ultimately were unable to pass legislation to address a looming fiscal cliff.

That legislation would have used a tax on food and package deliveries in the state to help close a projected $770 million shortfall caused by the expiration of COVID-era funding, but despite passing the Senate the measure stalled out in the House, leaving lawmakers to mull their next steps.

Another version of the bill had also included a $0.50 surcharge on tolls paid on Illinois Tollways and a diversion of some property tax funding from so-called “Collar Counties” around the Chicago area.

The bill tabled in the House included a unified Northern Illinois Transit Authority that would have overseen Metra, the CTA and Pace, along with a $1.50 tax on food and package deliveries statewide.

The measure had passed the Senate during the spring to the finish of the legislative session on Saturday, but was not called for a vote in the House, meaning that the measure will now have to achieve a three-fifths vote rather than a simple majority if it’s taken up again.

The bill was championed by State Sen. Ram Villivalam, the chair of the Senate’s Transportation Committee, who has been working with stakeholders on a bill to stave off service cuts and layoffs when COVID-era funding expires.

His bill emphasized the creation of the NITA to oversee transit and to smooth out challenges of operating the different systems that make up the Chicago-area transit network, which features Metra commuter trains, CTA trains and buses within Chicago, and Pace buses in the suburbs.

“We’ve said from the beginning: no funding without reform. Central to that reform is this governance structure,” he had said.

The new board would be composed of 20 members, five of whom would be appointed by Illinois’ governor. Five more would be appointed by Chicago’s mayor and another five by the Cook County Board President, along with five members appointed by leaders from each of the five “collar counties” around the suburbs.

The makeup of the board also invited a tsunami of criticism, including from State Sen. Don DeWitte.

“The amendment to House Bill 2111 appears to confirm our initial fears that this is a Chicago-Cook County takeover of regional transit funding and operations because the voting thresholds appear to be heavily skewed toward Cook County and the city of Chicago,” he said.

Versions of the bill had also included taxes on rideshare rides taken within Cook County and the collar counties, along with changes to how much of the transit system’s operating budget would be required to come from “farebox recovery,” according to lawmakers.

It is unclear whether the measure will be taken up as is in later sessions of the legislature, or if lawmakers will come up with a new proposal.

A report from the Regional Transit Authority has warned that thousands of workers could receive layoff notices in coming months if new funding isn’t authorized, and also warned of dire cuts to transit services in the area. That could include suspension of multiple CTA train lines, cuts to more than 70 bus routes, and reduced Metra service, especially during early morning and late-night hours.

Further fueling uncertainty is concern that President Donald Trump’s administration could slash funding for transit systems, further eroding funding sources for state government to utilize.