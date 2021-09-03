Northbound Tri-State Tollway Closed at Russell For Accident; Motorcyclists Seriously Hurt

At least four motorcyclists were seriously hurt in an accident that closed a portion of the northbound Tri-State Tollway at Russell Road near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line Friday, according to reports from Total Traffic.

Solid traffic on I-94 was reported back to Rosecrans Road because of the accident.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Early reports suggested the closure was due to an accident involving multiple motorcycles.

The Newport Township Fire Department said four people were transported from the scene, all of whom were on motorcycles. The motorcyclists were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in serious condition, according to the fire department.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route, if possible.