South Shore

Deer strike forces South Shore Line trains to stop in NW Indiana

Trains were impacted in both directions when a deer was hit just to the east of the Portage/Ogden Dunes stop

By NBC Chicago Staff

Trains on the South Shore Line were halted in both directions Wednesday evening after a train struck a deer in northwest Indiana.

According to South Shore officials, trains were halted after the train hit the deer between the Portage/Ogden Dunes and Dune Park stations.

An alert posted by the agency indicated an eastbound train struck the deer, delaying it by nearly an hour. Other trains were also impacted by the collision, according to the agency.

There was no word on any other service impacts at this time, and riders are encouraged to check the agency’s website for the latest updates.

