Deadline For Illinois Driver's Licenses and ID Cards Approaches Next Month

Is your Illinois driver's license expiring? There's a little over one month to renew licenses and ID cards statewide.

The deadline was extended for driver's licenses and ID cards from Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022, according to Secretary of State Jess White.

White's office noted that the extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

This will be the final extension, the state's secretary of state said.

Here's what you need to renew a standard driver's license in Illinois:

Show document displaying proof of identification, which could contain your: Written signature (current driver's license, canceled check, court order, credit card) Date of birth (birth certificate, adoption record, citizenship certificate, U.S. passport) Social Security number (social security card, W-2 form) Residency (bank statement, insurance policy, pay stub, utility bill)

Provide any currently valid out-of-state drivers licenses or IDs

Pass any necessary tests, such as vision screening

Take photo for the driver's license

For the full list of acceptable documents, click here.

White has pointed to several efforts made to curb customer demand at Illinois driver services facilities during the pandemic, including:

• Requiring appointments at select Driver Services facilities for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards. Customers may visit ilsos.gov for a list of participating facilities, as well as to schedule an appointment. New appointment slots will be available each day at ilsos.gov.

• Expanding remote renewal for driver’s license and ID card holders. Since fall, the office has been mailing letters to eligible customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail. The office estimates that this will eliminate the need for approximately 1 million people to visit a facility.

• Urging the public to consider using online services at ilsos.gov instead of visiting a facility for transactions such as purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards, including REAL IDs, for those who are eligible.

How does this affect the REAL ID deadline?

White notes: "The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023."