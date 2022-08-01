Body Found on Orange Line Tracks in Chicago; Train Service Partially Suspended

A body was discovered on the Chicago Transit Authority's Orange Line early Monday morning, authorities said.

According to police, a man's body was found on the southbound tracks around 4 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Archer.

Further details weren't immediately released but police said a death investigation was launched.

The CTA said Orange Line service was temporarily suspended between Roosevelt and 35th/Archer "due to a medical emergency on the tracks."

Here's where trains were operating on the line as of Monday morning.

• between Midway and 35th/Archer, and,

• between Roosevelt and the Loop, only.

Shuttle buses were available between Roosevelt and 35th/Archer, officials said.

"At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines," the CTA said in a statement.

The transit agency said it was working to restore service but commuters should expect delays.