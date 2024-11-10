Amtrak begins Chicago-to-Miami service Sunday

For a limited time, Amtrak passengers can take trains directly from Chicago to Miami on the agency’s new “Floridian” line.

According to Amtrak, service on the Floridian begins on Sunday with a trip from Chicago’s Union Station to Miami, combining two existing routes for a new experience for passengers.

The Floridian line will make intermediate stops in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Raleigh, Columbia, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa, and will take nearly 48 hours to travel from Chicago to Miami, according to Amtrak’s website.

The route was created by combining the existing Capitol Limited line, which runs from Chicago to Washington, D.C., and the Silver Star, which runs along the east coast and travels down to Miami, according to officials.

The combined route was created amid ongoing renovations in the East River tunnel near New York City, which suffered damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

According to Amtrak, the train will operate on a similar schedule to the Capitol Limited between Chicago and Washington, D.C. It will make stops between the nation’s capital and Miami normally serviced by the Silver Star.

The trip takes nearly 48 hours to complete. Coach seats start at $100, and private rooms are available starting at $700. The route will only be available for a limited time, according to Amtrak officials.