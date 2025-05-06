Chicago-area motorists will face several major ramp closures on the Kennedy Expressway in coming weeks.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, those closures will get started on May 19 when the ramp from Ogden Avenue onto the outbound Kennedy will close for approximately one week.

Just two days later on May 21, the ramp from the outbound Kennedy onto Division Street will also close for a week, IDOT said in a press release.

One of the most significant closures of the entire rehab process will get underway on May 26 when the ramp from the outbound Kennedy onto Ohio Street will close for approximately seven days, shutting down one of the key access points into the downtown area.

Finally, the Keeler Avenue entrance ramp onto the outbound Kennedy will close on May 28, and that closure could last for up to two weeks, officials warn.

All of the ramp closures, 19 in all, are part of the third and final phase of the Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation project, which is impacting the outbound side of the roadway this year.

Those lane closures are expected to last until nearly the end of the year, and are also impacting drivers who are heading towards O’Hare International Airport, as drivers will not be able to use express lanes if they’re intending to exit at the airport.

A full list of expected closures and details on the project can be found on IDOT’s website.