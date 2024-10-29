Chicago Traffic

‘Serious' crash closes major intersection on Route 31 in suburban Kane County

The sheriff's office urged drivers to "choose alternate routes at this time"

A serious crash in northwest suburban Carpentersville has shut down two major roadways during the morning rush hour Tuesday, authorities said, urging drivers to avoid the area.

The Kane County Sheriff's office said around 8 a.m. that Miller Road and Illinois Route 31 were "shut down as we investigate a serious crash involving two semi-tractor trailers." Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson said no hazmat situation was reported at the scene, with one semi hauling sand and the second "an enclosed trailer."

Further details surrounding the crash and how long the closure could last were not immediately available.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office and the Office of Emergency Management were responding to the scene.

The sheriff's office urged drivers to "choose alternate routes at this time."

