Outbound Kennedy Expressway Shut Down Due to Accident at Addison

The outbound Kennedy Expressway was shut down during rush hour Thursday morning after a serious crash near the Addison Street exit.

The crash appeared to involve at least one vehicle and a motorcycle. Details on potential injuries remained unclear but ambulances were called to the scene.

The outbound lanes of the roadway were shut down between Kimball Avenue and Addison Street. Drivers were being forced off at Addison and could return to the expressway at Keeler.

Heavy traffic was reported beginning at Fullerton.