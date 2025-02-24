All northbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway were shut down in Chicago during rush hour Monday at the Edens Expressway split after a multi-vehicle crash left multiple people with life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.
The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on I-90 northbound at the I-94 Split in Cook County, state police said.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash, which left two people transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
Traffic was being diverted to the Edens Expressway as police investigated. The Kennedy lane closures remained in place as of 6 a.m.
Check back for more on this developing story.
