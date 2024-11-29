Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-94 amid possible fuel leak

All northbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down Friday morning as crews worked to clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash.

Police said three-vehicle accident happened just after 9:15 a.m. on the Edens Expressway near Oakton. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Authorities said no injuries were reported but traffic was being diverted off onto Peterson Avenue as officials investigated and cleaned up the roadway.

Traffic reports indicated a diesel fuel leak was reported at the scene, but police did not immediately confirm that information.

The outbound Edens was shut down between Peterson and Touhy and remained closed as of 10:45 a.m.