The southbound ramp on I-57 to northbound I-294 in Markham was blocked during the Friday morning rush hour commute due to a rolled over semi truck, the Illinois State Police said.
The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday, ISP said. At least one person was transported to the hospital, ISP said.
As of 6:25 a.m., the ramp remained blocked, with multiple emergency vehicles on the scene. Traffic impacts to commuters in the south suburbs were expected, NBC 5 reporter Kye Martin said.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
