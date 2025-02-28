Chicago Traffic

I-57 ramp at I-294 in south suburbs shut down due to crash; traffic expected

Traffic impacts to commuters in the south suburbs were expected, NBC 5 reporter Kye Martin said.

The southbound ramp on I-57 to northbound I-294 in Markham was blocked during the Friday morning rush hour commute due to a rolled over semi truck, the Illinois State Police said.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday, ISP said. At least one person was transported to the hospital, ISP said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

As of 6:25 a.m., the ramp remained blocked, with multiple emergency vehicles on the scene. Traffic impacts to commuters in the south suburbs were expected, NBC 5 reporter Kye Martin said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago TrafficMarkham
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us