I-55 lanes closed near Bolingbrook after semi overturns; traffic, delays expected

Lanes were closed and delays were expected on I-55 near Bolingbrook during the Tuesday morning rush hour commute after a semi flipped on its side overnight.

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin reported the accident, which occurred around 12:30 a.m., was at I-55 between Veterans Parkway and Joliet Road.

At least two left inbound lanes and the left shoulder were blocked while crews worked to unload the trailer and upright it.

"Hefty delays" were expected, Martin said, though progress was being made.

According to Total Traffic, the crash involved injuries and a fuel spill.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.