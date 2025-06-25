Northbound lanes on the I-294 Tollway in the suburbs were closed Wednesday morning after a serious wrong-way crash, leaving one person killed and heavy delays and backups already building for the busy rush hour commute.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-294 at milepost 26.75 between Dempster and Willow, the Illinois State Police said. Traffic impacts on the Tollway spanned Des Plaines, Glenview and Northbrook, with a detour in place at Dempster and lanes closed between Dempster and Willow.

"You'll be forced to exit at Dempster, where you can take Milwaukee and get back on at Willow," NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said.

.@94_294_Tollway NB Lanes shut down, Dempster to Willow for a major mutli-vehicle crash. The reroute impacts Des Plaines, Glenview, Northbrook commuters. Detour off at Dempster to Rte. 21/Milwaukee Ave @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/kLLRsX7fL3 — Kye Martin (@KyeMartinNBC) June 25, 2025

According to ISP, a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle. The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on the scene, policed said. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Photos and video from the Tollway near the closure showed heavy traffic backing up in the northbound lanes, from both trucks and cars. A birds-eye view photo from the investigation scene showed several vehicles involved, including a box truck on the right shoulder and severe vehicle wreckage in the far left lane.

Traffic and delays were expected, Martin said.

Other crashes across the Chicago area were also backing up traffic, Martin said, including on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway at Mannheim, and in the eastbound lanes of I-88 in Aurora.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Martin added that rain overnight and early Wednesday morning may have contributed to the crashes, with some reports of hydroplaning.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.