Frightening Footage Shows Chaos as Drivers Navigate Kennedy Expressway Change

Illinois' Department of Transportation started a new configuration on the inbound Kennedy this week and it appears to be causing some dangerous confusion for drivers.

The change began Monday on the southbound side of the expressway before Washington.

Drivers who take the left three lanes will go toward Chicago's South Side and Indiana while those who take the right two lanes will be able to access the Eisenhower Expressway and other exits.

Footage from an NBC 5 photographer Tuesday showed drivers confused by the new configuration, many making last-minute lane changes that nearly caused a number of collisions during the morning rush hour.

NBC 5 reached out to IDOT for comment but has not yet received a response.

