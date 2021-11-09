Frightening Footage Shows Chaos as Drivers Navigate Kennedy Expressway Change

Illinois' Department of Transportation started a new configuration on the inbound Kennedy this week and it appears to be causing some dangerous confusion for drivers.

The change began Monday on the southbound side of the expressway before Washington.

Drivers who take the left three lanes will go toward Chicago's South Side and Indiana while those who take the right two lanes will be able to access the Eisenhower Expressway and other exits.

IB Kennedy: left *3* lanes will get you to the South Side/Indiana, 2 *right* to make the IKE, other exits,@nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/uC6BZkCcjv — Kye Martin (@KyeMartinNBC) November 9, 2021

Footage from an NBC 5 photographer Tuesday showed drivers confused by the new configuration, many making last-minute lane changes that nearly caused a number of collisions during the morning rush hour.

Stressful!! New lane configuration on inbound Kennedy near Washington creates headaches for drivers this morning. @KyeMartinNBC has all the details. #ChicagoTraffic #Chicago pic.twitter.com/8nH28O5FEd — GeorgeMycykNBC (@GeorgeMycykNBC) November 9, 2021

NBC 5 reached out to IDOT for comment but has not yet received a response.