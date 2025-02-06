Des Plaines

Busy Des Plaines intersection closed to due ‘incident,' residents advised to avoid area: Police

Police in suburban Des Plaines asked the public to avoid parts of the area and seek alternate routes as officers investigated an "incident" at a busy intersection early Thursday.

According to a 6:14 a.m. Facebook Post, the Des Plaines police Department said it was "investigating an incident" in the area of Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road.

"Due to this, the intersection is closed and all traffic is advised to seek an alternate route and please avoid the area," police said, adding that more updates would come soon.

The intersection is not far from The Allstate Arena, and Chicago's International O'Hare Airport.

No further information was provided. This story will be updated as more details become available.

