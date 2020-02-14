Chicago Traffic: How to Get Around During NBA All-Star Weekend

Chicago is playing host to the NBA's All-Star Weekend, and the event has evolved into much more than one game. There are now multiple sites for events, so it may be a good idea to plan for your ride or drive to the different venues.

Navy Pier is hosting "All-Star Crossover," touting sports and music fun, plus activities for kids. The CTA says extra buses will be added to get you there, the #65 Grand Avenue bus drops you right in front.

An important note for rideshare customers: the city of Chicago has tacked on an extra fee to hail an Uber or Lyft from Navy Pier, so expect to pay a premium for that convenience.

Wintrust Arena is also hosting a few events, including the Celebrity Game, which tips off at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Wintrust is located in the South Loop, very close to McCormick Place. That's a factor because the Chicago Auto Show is still in town at McCormick - and parking on the street is not an option in the area. There's a CTA Green Line stop within walking distance, if paying for parking is too pricey.

The United Center remains the focus for the Sunday Night Game, and for other competitions like the 2020 Rising Stars contest. To navigate the West Side, the CTA does have extra service planned on a few buses.

The NBC Chicago App features real-time traffic when you tap the menu and select 'traffic.' Take us with you as you take in all of the All-Star action.