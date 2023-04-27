All Lanes Blocked on Eastbound I-90 for Multi-Vehicle Fatal Crash Near Schaumburg

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 were shut down during rush hour Thursday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle fatal crash near Schaumburg.

Authorities said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes at milepost 66.75, west of Meacham Road.

Preliminary information indicated four vehicles were involved in a crash. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while the drivers of the three remaining vehicles were taken to area hospitals injuries.

All lanes of the expressway were closed following the accident, with traffic only getting by on the shoulder.

Backups were reported as far as Barrington Road, authorities said.

