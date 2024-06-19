1 killed in wrong-way crash on I-80/94 near Illinois-Indiana state line

One person was killed and morning traffic was backed up following a crash involving a semi truck and a wrong-way driver on I-80/94 near the Illinois-Indiana state line early Wednesday.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in Indiana near the Calumet Ave. exit, approximately one mile from the Illinois-Indiana state line, Indiana State Police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on I-80/94 when it struck what police called an attenuator in an area near the exit ramp to Calumet Avenue. The Jeep then came to a stop in the right lane of the interstate, facing eastbound in the westbound lanes, ISP added.

The Jeep was then struck nearly head-on y a white 2021 Volvo tractor and trailer, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was declared dead on the scene, police said. No other passengers were in the Jeep at the time of the crash, police added.

According to authorities, the driver of the Volvo was not injured.

The crash, which caused heavy backups and delays for the morning commute, occurred in an area with a construction zone and a new lane configuration, NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reported.