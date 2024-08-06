WWE's NXT to celebrate network move in Chicago with appearance by CM Punk

WWE is returning to Chicago to celebrate NXT's network move to CW with a special appearance from hometown superstar CM Punk.

WWE announced today that NXT will be coming to Chicago's Allstate Arena on Tuesday, October 1, for its broadcast television debut episode. The live show will air at 7 p.m. CT, marking the first time NXT will be featured on broadcast TV in its 13-year history.

NXT is one of three weekly wrestling shows WWE airs and focuses on showcasing "the next generation of Superstars." Allstate Arena is familiar with NXT, having hosted "NXT TakeOver: Chicago" events in 2017 and 2018.

The Chicago event will be highlighted by a special appearance from WWE Superstar CM Punk, who will join the NXT roster for the evening. Last November, Punk made a shocking homecoming to WWE at Survivor Series, also at Allstate Arena.

Tickets for the Chicago event go on sale Thursday, August 15, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster, with a presale starting the day before.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW Network announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television. Following the Chicago show, NXT will head to St. Louis the following week, featuring a special guest appearance by Randy Orton.