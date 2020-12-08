Wicker Park Club Cited After Hosting 142-Person Indoor Party

A club in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood was cited by the City of Chicago for violating COVID-19 regulations after hosting a 142-person indoor party last week.

Authorities found a line of people with a bouncer outside an event called "Wicker Loft," located in the second floor of 1257 N. Milwaukee Ave., "early in the morning" of Dec. 5.

"Upon entry, investigators found 142 attendees not social distancing and/or without face coverings at this commercial event in a residential building," city officials said in a statement. "The Task Force issued multiple citations for egregiously violating COVID-19 regulations as well as Cease and Desist Orders for operating an illegal, unlicensed club."

Officials added that the second floor of the building was closed by the city's Department of Buildings for "numerous building and fire code violations, including an obstructed rear egress and no smoke detectors."

Authorities issued the following enforcement to Wicker Loft for the illegal party:

Four Cease and Desist Orders for illegal business activity

Eight citations, including two for coronavirus violations, one for indoor smoking and fivr for business license violations

Department of Buildings Closure Order for dangerous and hazardous conditions, which include no smoke alarms, no carbon monoxide detectors, obstructed rear egress, fire escape "not possible," sagging stair system and other violations

The state has been under Tier 3 mitigations, announced by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to curb the spread of coronavirus, for over two weeks.

New guidelines will be in place for retailers, gyms, hotels, restaurants, bars and more, according to state officials.

For a full breakdown of Tier 3 mitigations in place across Illinois, including Chicago, click here.