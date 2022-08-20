Spectators Turn Out for Chicago Air and Water Show Despite Showers

A rainy start to the weekend put a damper on the first day of the Chicago Air and Water Show, but not for long.

As a result of showers, organizers postponed the popular event for an hour as it returned on a full scale for the first time since 2019. Many spectators descended to the lakefront ahead of time, with some staking out a spot along North Avenue Beach.

"I enjoy it every year, I enjoy it," said visitor Marlena Wordlow.

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces and civilians performed spectacular stunts as amazed spectators looked on.

"I like when they turn on the afterburners and go as fast as they can," said visitor Daniel Watts.

"It’s really exciting…I really enjoyed the F35s," stated Paul LaFalce, another spectator. "I’m a Vietnam veteran, and I really appreciate this and the people who are out here watching all of this, it’s close to my heart."

The F35Cs wowed fans below and left one mother incredibly proud.

"It’s unbelievable," said Patrice Calvi, the mother of a Navy F35C pilot. "I’m shaking. It’s great to see him up there."

The crowd was a little lighter than usual due to the threat of possible severe weather as well as some on and off drizzle. Around 2:30 p.m., the finale so many spectators stuck it out for finally happened - a performance by the Blue Angels.

"I love the Blue Angels, I come every year for them," visitor Kamaria Price said. "I just brought my rain jacket and umbrella, you know you get wet you dry off and you enjoy the show."