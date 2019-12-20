DIY: How to Make a Modern Christmas Tree Skirt

Steps:

The box is cut out of 3/4'' MDF boards. Cut four 24'' squares to build the base. Glue the two edges that will be joined together and brad nail with 2'' nail about every two inches apart. Do that on all four sides to complete the box.

Cut four pieces for the bottom corners that will be 6''x6'' at 45 degree angles. Glue and brad nail on each bottom corner to add strength.

Cut four strips that are 21-3/4'' by 2'' to hold base for tree. Glue and brad nail 8-3/4'' from top on the inside of box. Cut one board at 22-1/2 square and place inside box no need to nail or glue.

Optional: Drill 1-1/4 hole on the insert and towards the bottom center of box to feed extension cords.

Finally spackle, sand and paint to desired color. Pedestals can also be decorated with trims, fabric or paint.

