Curfew, Fences Added at Millennium Park With Goal of Preventing Another ‘Teen Takeover'

The city of Chicago has implemented a number of security measures downtown following violent and chaotic scenes that erupted last weekend as hundreds of teens swarmed the Loop.

As the weekend nears, police are deploying additional resources and taking steps to ensure recent "teen takeovers" aren't repeated. At least 15 people were arrested Saturday - a night in which one shooting and numerous disturbances occurred, including instances of young people blocking intersections and smashing vehicles' windows.

The city has established fencing and barricades around Millennium Park to limit entry points and contain crowds. Following last week's mayhem, Mayor Lori Lightfoot reestablished a curfew for teens at Millennium Park, which prohibits "all unaccompanied minors" from entering after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

A separate 10 p.m. citywide curfew is in effect seven days a week for those 17 years old and under.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Chicago Police Department tweeted photos of officers at Millennium Park Friday evening, explaining it will have an "increased police and command staff presence in the downtown area tonight and throughout the weekend."

We have an increased police and command staff presence in the downtown area tonight and throughout the weekend so that all residents and visitors can enjoy our city safely. For those visiting @Millennium_Park tonight, the curfew for youth went into effect at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/7U4G6qkeCi — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) April 21, 2023

Ahead of the weekend, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement that officers routinely monitor social media platforms to see if any large gatherings are possible downtown and added an increased police and command staff presence will be visible when they occur.

Additional precautions will be put into place at 31st Street Beach, where a 14-year-old boy was shot last Friday during a large gathering of mostly young people. In the days following, CPD announced bag checks will be established at beach entry points.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a total of 15 people — nine adults and six minors — were arrested late Saturday night after what appeared to be hundreds of people gathered near Millennium Park, with some engaging in “reckless and disruptive behavior,” police said.

Last weekend's violence and disturbances made national headlines and sparked debate about who is to blame for the violence, with some pointing fingers at parents and others focused on a lack of youth programs.

Pastor Chris Harris at Bright Star Church said it's time to stop talking about what happened and focus on the response. On Saturday night, he and several other pastors are planning a walk along North Michigan Avenue to point young people to employment opportunities and help redirect their behavior.

"We're not going to stay quiet, we're gonna show up, and we're going to make sure we say to our young people 'We are present, and we want to give you a positive alternative,'" Harris said.

While police are preparing for the possibility of violence and mayhem this weekend, some hope the cooler weather will lead to fewer people downtown.