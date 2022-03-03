Chicago Community Leader Spotlight: Conversations With Inspiring Black Influencers

African American leaders in Chicago embody Black heritage beyond the month of February, making a difference year-round across the area through mentorship, education, community inspiration and creation of opportunities for all ages.

Art Norman, award-winning journalist and longtime NBC 5 ambassador, talks with Hermene Hartman, N'Digo publisher; Larry Huggins, Chicago Football Classic founder; and Dr. Janette Wilson, PUSH Excel executive director.

Watch their conversations in the videos below.

Hermene Hartman, publisher of N'Digo, talks with NBC 5's Art Norman about her career, mentorship, standout N'Digo covers that impacted history, honoring Muhammad Ali and more.

Larry Huggins, founder of the Chicago Football Classic, talks with NBC 5's Art Norman about how the football classic got started, the importance of the scholarship portion of the event and how the game amplifies the importance of college and HBCUs.

Dr. Janette Wilson, executive director of PUSH Excel, talks with NBC 5's Art Norman about the importance of educating and inspiring young people of color, giving students access to technology and helping them look ahead from college to career.