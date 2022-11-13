Baby Safe After Thief Steals Car in Ravenswood With Infant Inside

Chicago police have found a baby who was inside a car when it was stolen Sunday morning in the city's Ravenswood community, police stated.

The incident was reported at approximately 10:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Lawrence, police said. A 41-year-old man was exiting his vehicle in a parking lot when an unknown offender approached and entered the vehicle, authorities said.

The offender took off with the vehicle with a 2-month-old baby still inside, according to law enforcement. The baby was later found uninjured inside the car in the 100 block of North Lower Wacker Drive, police stated.

As of Sunday afternoon, detectives were questioning a person of interest.